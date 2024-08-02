Judge rules alleged UCCS shooter competent to stand trial

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nicholas Jordan, the man accused of killing two people inside a UCCS dorm room earlier this year, was ruled competent to proceed to trial by a judge Friday.

Jordan was back in court Friday where two psychologists who had differing opinions on his mental competency provided testimony to their determinations.

Sarah Velsor is a forensic psychologist for the State Mental Health Hospital. She evaluated Jordan's mental competency earlier this year and found him incompetent. On the stand Friday, she said Jordan had disorganized thoughts during evaluation and showed paranoia symptoms.

Dr. Velsor said Jordan told her he was hearing voices, thought his food in jail was contaminated, said famous rappers had made songs about him, and said his court case was rigged by the judge and DA.

Dr. Velsor says part of her job is to figure out if patients are "faking good" or "faking bad." She said Jordan was not exaggerating symptoms of mental health disorders and at times minimized his symptoms.

The psychologist said she found Jordan mentally incompetent because of his disorganized thoughts, and lack of focus, and said she thought he would have a hard time talking with attorneys about his case.

During the prosecution's turn to ask Dr. Velsor questions, attorneys asked if Jordan's mental state could have changed between her evaluation and the second psychologist's evaluation. Dr. Velsor said it's possible.

The prosecution argues Jordan could have become mentally competent in the time between the two evaluations. (The first at the beginning of April and the second at the end of April.)

The Judge asked Dr. Velsor how much mental health conditions can change within a month. Dr. Velsor said "you'd be surprised" even without a change in meds but it depends on the person.

Reminder: Mental incompetency means someone is unable to understand court proceedings and is unable to help their attorneys in their defense. Just because someone has a mental health disorder does NOT make them incompetent.

The defense argues the judge should consider where the two evaluators are coming from. The defense attorney says the first evaluator works for the State Mental Health Hospital and the second evaluator (who found Jordan competent) was hired by the prosecution for $350 an hour.

