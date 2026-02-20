Colorado man found guilty of murdering 3 neighbors over land dispute, sentencing Friday

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Years after three lives were cut tragically short in a small Colorado community, the man responsible for gunning down his neighbors was found guilty of murder.

Hanme Clark is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with serious bodily injury, and menacing with a firearm.

During the trial, the defense requested that sentencing be held on Friday after the jury found Clark guilty on Thursday because the suspect's family and family members of the victims were already in town, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

The victims were 63-year-old Rob Geers, 73-year-old Beth Wade, and 58-year-old James Daulton. Patty Daulton, the wife of James, was airlifted and treated for her injuries at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened on Nov. 20, 2023, along Rocky Ridge Road in a rural part of the county. According to The Gazette, prosecutors focused on witness testimony from Patty and a surveyor who were present during the shooting.

The dispute was reportedly over property and land boundaries. Clark was reportedly seen leaving the area after the violent crime and was later arrested in New Mexico.



Watch Our Previous Coverage About The Ongoing Property Dispute That Led To The Shooting

You can read more about the trial from the Gazette by clicking here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

