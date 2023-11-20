Shelter in place issued in Custer County for a 'high risk situation' Monday afternoon

CUSTER COUNTY — The Custer County Sheriff's Office is currently working a "high risk situation" Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office says that deputies and other agencies are on the scene near Rocky Ridge Rd.

The road is located northeast of Westcliffe in unincorporated Custer County.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office says that they sent an "Everbridge" alert to people in the area who need to shelter in place. They say that alerts will be issued and updated.

The sheriff's office asks that people who live near Rocky Ridge Rd. lock all doors and windows, and to stay where you're at if possible until the situation is resolved. The sheriff's office also asks to leave room for all emergency vehicles.

