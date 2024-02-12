Woman facing accessory to murder charges in Custer County bonds out of jail over the weekend

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A woman who is facing accessory charges in connection to the murders of three people in Custer County last November is out of jail.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old Nancy Rae Medina-Kochis posted a $100,000 cash-only bond over the weekend. She was released from the El Paso County Jail where she was being held.

Medina-Kochis was arrested in New Mexico along with Hanme Clark, the man accused of killing the three victims over a property dispute. Clark is facing murder charges, and he is being held at the Pueblo County Jail on a $2 million bond.

WATCH: INVESTIGATORS SAY LENGTHY NEIGHBOR'S DISPUTE LED TO DEADLY SHOOTING

63-year-old Rob Geers, 73-year-old Beth Wade, and 58-year-old James Daulton were identified as those who were found dead at the scene, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. According to court documents, the alleged dispute between Clark and the victims stemmed from an easement disagreement.

Medina-Kochis has a motions hearing scheduled for March 12.

