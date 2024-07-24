Judge finds sufficient evidence for trial for a man accused of a triple homicide

CUSTER COUNTY — A judge found there was enough evidence for a man to stand trial who is accused of triple homicide following a shooting in Custer County in November of 2023.

Hanme Clark is accused of killing Rob Geers, Beth Wade, and James Daulton following what began as a property dispute. The Custer County Sheriff's Office said at the time that the dispute developed into gunfire leaving the three dead.

News 5's Megan Cloherty dug deep into court documents at the time of the shooting that shed a little more light on the details of a lengthy dispute involving all the parties involved.

The property battle that led to the shooting in Custer County

According to our news partner The Gazette, Clark was in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Following testimony from the prosecutors and defense, Judge Lynette Wenner found that the prosecution had provided enough evidence to go to trial on six charges, including three first-degree murder charges.

Following the shooting, a statewide manhunt was underway to find Clark and a woman, later identified as his girlfriend, Nancy Rae Medina-Kochis. They were found across state lines just outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico on November 21, 2023.

Clark remains in the Pueblo County Jail on a $2,000,000 bond. Medina-Kochis also faces five counts of accessory to a crime for her alleged involvement in the shooting is out of custody after posting a $100,000 cash bond in January, according to court records.

The next step in this case will come in September for an arraignment hearing where Clark will have the opportunity to enter a guilty or non guilty plea.

