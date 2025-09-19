Barry Morphew to be released from Alamosa County Jail after supporters help post bail

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The man accused of killing his wife in 2020 and hiding her body in the San Luis Valley will be released from the Alamosa County Jail on Friday.

Barry Morphew was being held on a $3 million surety bond, which News5 has since learned he hired a bondsman who posted at least 10% down, or $300,000.

Morphew was arrested in Arizona and subsequently extradited to Colorado after the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office reopened the case of Suzanne Morphew in June of 2025, filing an indictment against Morphew.

One of the conditions of his bond will be an ankle monitor provided through a third party hired by Morphew's attorney. According to the Alamosa County Jail, one of Morphew's daughters was present on Thursday with the bondsman to meet the bail.

Morphew will be under strict house arrest until the trial begins, according to the jail. Along with this, he is not allowed to drink or use drugs and must surrender his passport.

Suzanne Morphew went missing from the Maysville area of Chaffee County on May 10, 2020. At the time of her disappearance, her husband, Barry Morphew, posted a video to a Facebook page set up to search for Suzanne Morphew, pleading for her safe return.

Almost a year following that video, in 2021, Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and an attempt to influence a public servant, according to court documents.

The investigation and prosecution attempt would continue for years and was eventually dismissed for a time in 2022.

The case would go cold until 2023, when agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation began searching for her body in an area of Moffat, Colorado, in the San Luis Valley.

“Federal, State, and local law enforcement have never stopped working toward justice for Suzanne,” said Twelfth Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly. “The Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office stands in solidarity with Suzanne’s family and the citizens of Chaffee and Saguache Counties in pursuing the Grand Jury’s indictment.”

