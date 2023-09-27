Remains of Suzanne Morphew found, ending a three-year search for the missing woman

CHAFFEE COUNTY — Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have recovered the remains of a Salida woman who went missing on Mother's Day of 2020. The El Paso County Coroner's Office positively identified the remains Wednesday as Suzanne Morphew, 49.

Investigators located the human remains Friday while searching in the area of Moffat, Colorado in Saguache County on an unrelated investigation.

According to a Bureau news release, specific information about the location and the state of the remains are being withheld at this time.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the Sheriff’s office deeply,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze in a news release. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

Morphew was last seen on May 10, 2020 while going for a bike ride near her home in Salida. Her disappearance sparked several searches in the following months, including more than 135 search warrants executed by investigators.

Her husband Barry was arrested a year later and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and an attempt to influence a public servant. Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case last April but kept open the possibility to re-file charges at a later date.

According to the arrest affidavit filed for Barry Morphew in 2021, investigators claimed his wife took "clear, articulable steps in January 2020 in attempts to separate from and divorce her husband."

The CBI will not hold a news conference or give media interviews related to this development in this case.

“Although locating Suzanne’s remains is a critical component of this investigation, and for her family, we are left with many more questions than answers, and it would be a disservice to conduct a news conference at this time,” said Sheriff Spezze.

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

