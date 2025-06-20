The 12th Judicial DA announces an indictment charging Barry Morphew for the murder of Suzanne Morphew

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — The 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office has announced an indictment against a man accused of killing his wife in 2020.

In a press release Friday, 12th Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly announced that a 12th Judicial District Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Barry Morphew with First Degree Murder for his alleged role in the murder of Suzanne Morphew.

Watch our timeline of Suzanne Morphew's disappearance when her body was found in 2023

Suzanne Morphew went missing from the Maysville area of Chaffee County on May 10, 2020. At the time of her disappearance, her husband, Barry Morphew, posted a video to a Facebook page set up to search for Suzanne Morphew, pleading for her safe return.

Almost a year following that video, in 2021, Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and an attempt to influence a public servant, according to court documents. The investigation and prosecution attempt would continue for years and was eventually dismissed for a time in 2022.

The case would go cold until 2023, when agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation began searching for her body in an area of Moffat, Colorado, in the San Luis Valley.

“Federal, State, and local law enforcement have never stopped working toward justice for Suzanne.” said Twelfth Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly. “The Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office stands in solidarity with Suzanne’s family and the citizens of Chaffee and Saguache Counties in pursuing the Grand Jury’s indictment.”

In the release, the district attorney's office announced that Barry Morphew had been taken into custody on June 20 in Arizona, and the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office is exercising an extradition order to get Morphew back to Colorado.

The 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office will be hosting a press conference Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Alamosa. Barry and Suzanne's daughters are expected at the press conference, and News5 will be in attendance. We will be streaming the conference in this article below at 6:00 p.m.

You can read the indictment for yourself below. Mobile users click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

WATCH LIVE AT 6:00 PM: Grand Jury Indictment announced against Barry Morphew

