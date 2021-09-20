State releases Morphew affidavit

CHAFFEE COUNTY — The arrest affidavit for Barry Morphew has been released. In the document, the state reveals details about the couple's personal lives leading up to his wife's, Suzanne, disappearance.

The affidavit states that Suzanne took "clear, articulable steps in January 2020 in attempts to separate from and divorce her husband, Barry. She told her family and close friends about her intentions, secretly recorded her notes of abuse in her phone because Barry monitored it, confronted Barry in arguments that she secretly recorded with help from a friend and finally, sent him a text four days before she disappeared saying that she was 'done, let’s handle this civilly.'" These reports contradict Morphew's claims to authorities that his marriage to Suzanne was "perfect."

Suzanne Morphew disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020. Her body has yet to be found but there is enough evidence to charge Morphew with murder and tampering with a body. Morphew entered a plea of not guilty on Friday and his trial is set to begin in 2022.

The judge set the bond at $500,000 and Morphew must surrender his passport and cannot travel or reside outside of Chaffee County. He has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor.