Morphew murder case dismissed, but prosecution can try again

CANON CITY — The court has dismissed the murder case against Barry Morphew after the prosecution filed a motion to dismiss the case.

However, this dismissal does not mean the saga is over. The prosecution can re-file the case again at a later date.

The defense says the motion to dismiss says that the prosecutors have the possible location of the body of Suzanne Morphew, but that the location is too snowed in to search.

Morphew is accused of murdering his wife Suzanne Morphew in May 2020.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, has been missing since May 10, 2020, from the Maysville area in Chaffee County after going out for a bike ride and never returning.

Her disappearance sparked several searches in the following months, including more than 135 search warrants executed by investigators.

On May 17, 2020, Barry Morphew posted a video on a Facebook page set up to share updates on the search for Suzanne, pleading for her safe return.

Nearly a year to the day following her disappearance, Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant, according to court documents.

