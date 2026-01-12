Barry Morphew pleads not guilty in the murder of Suzanne Morphew, tentative trial date set

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KOAA) — Barry Morphew, the man accused of killing his wife in 2020 and hiding her body in the San Luis Valley, entered a not-guilty plea in an Alamosa courtroom Monday afternoon.

During court, Morphew waived his right to a speedy trial, and the prosecution and defense have rested on a jury trial set to begin on October 13. It is expected to run six weeks through November 20.

Under Colorado and Federal law, people accused of a crime have the right to a speedy trial, roughly 180 days to six months following their arraignment.

A status conference on the case will be held on March 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Morphew was released from the Alamosa County Jail back in September after making a percentage of his surety bond set at $3 million.

The conditions of his release were to be under strict house arrest, wear an ankle monitor and not use drugs or alcohol through the completion of the trial.

Barry Morphew is innocent until proven guilty.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Suzanne Morphew went missing from the Maysville area of Chaffee County on May 10, 2020. At the time of her disappearance, her husband, Barry Morphew, posted a video to a Facebook page set up to search for Suzanne Morphew, pleading for her safe return.

Almost a year following that video, in 2021, Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and an attempt to influence a public servant, according to court documents.

The investigation and prosecution attempt would continue for years and was eventually dismissed for a time in 2022.

The case would go cold until 2023, when agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation began searching for her body in an area of Moffat, Colorado, which is located in the San Luis Valley.

In June of 2025, the 12th Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly announced that a 12th Judicial District Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Barry Morphew with first degree murder for his alleged role in the murder of Suzanne Morphew.

