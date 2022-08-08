Officials say scene is secure after El Paso County Deputy killed in the line of duty

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department say they are no longer searching for a suspect that was wanted in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a deputy on Sunday.

At approximately 5:07 p.m., the shooting happened in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive in Security.

Sheriff Bill Elder told reporters that two deputies and an officer with the Fountain Police Department arrived at the scene and were immediately met with gunfire.

The officers returned fire and 39-year-old Deputy Andrew Peery was struck in the exchange. Despite life-saving measures, Deputy Peery later died of his injuries.

“Andrew was a highly dedicated, highly decorated SWAT operator for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office," Elder said.

Deputy Peery had been with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office since 2016.

"My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others," Governor Jared Polis said in a statement Sunday evening.

Peery is survived by his wife Megan and two children. A law enforcement procession accompaniedd Deputy Peery's body to the El Paso County Coroner's Office. A memorial will be setup at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Vermijo Ave today.

The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old John Paz. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the scene is now secure and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Confirmation on whether that means the suspect is in custody or otherwise have not been released.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.