Six area teams qualify for 2023 CHSAA State Unified Bowling Championships

On Wednesday, schools in Pueblo County competed at the Region 7 Unified Bowling Regionals at Big Daddy's Sunset Bowl along Prairie Ave. in Pueblo. Pueblo Central topped the field, while Pueblo South and Pueblo Centennial also qualified for state.

Below are the results from Wednesday's competition, as well as each team's final score:



Pueblo Central - 640

Pueblo South - 576

Pueblo Centennial - 548

Rye - 515

Pueblo East - 479

Pueblo County - 388

Pueblo West - 312

Pueblo School District 60 says a large crowd was in attendance to cheer on those who were competing.

Pueblo Central won last year's state championship, and will look to defend their title next Friday. Unified Bowling first began in Colorado back in 2021.

When the sport was first introduced by CHSAA, the first state championship was held in April, 2021, where Pueblo East took home the title. In Nov. 2021, Pueblo South claimed the Unified Bowling championship.

In Region 1 action Friday at Peak Bowl, seven schools in Colorado Springs competed, with Cheyenne Mountain, Palmer, and Doherty all qualifing for state. Below is a list of the other teams that competed:



Coronado

Mitchell

Pine Creek

Sierra

In July, Colorado Springs School District 11 announced that they were partnering with the Special Olympics of Colorado to expand inclusive sports programs.

The six teams that qualified will compete next Friday at the AMF Bellview lanes in Englewood.

News5 Photojournalist Carl Winder will be in Englewood as the teams compete for a state title. News5 will have coverage of the event in our newscasts next Friday.

