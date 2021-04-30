Pueblo East wins first-ever Unified state Bowling Championship

ENGLEWOOD — On Friday the Colorado High School Activities Association made history, by hosting the first state Unified Bowling Championship.

The CHSAA approved the tournament back in March. The championship was held at AMF Belleview Lanes in Englewood.

Pueblo East took home the state title, and Pueblo Central was the runner-up.

A Unified Athlete is defined as a student with an intellectual or developmental disability. Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. About 1.4 million people worldwide take part in Unified Sports, according to their website.

For the tournament, each team was allowed one Unified Partner. A Unified Partner is defined as a student without an intellectual or developmental disability.

The championship was conducted in a Bakers format. Nine co-ed teams participated and bowled for three games.

