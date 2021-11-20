Pueblo South wins 2021 State High School Unified Bowling Championship

LAKEWOOD — Another state title trophy is coming back to Pueblo South high school.

On Friday, the Colts' Unified bowling team took home the state title at the AMC Lakewood Lanes.

Pueblo East won the state title last year.

"I love Raul Delgado," said Lorenzo Reyes. "Coach of the year, honestly. He told us keep our pacing, good team work, and most importantly have fun."

"It is the most amazing thing in my life and I love it," added Brandon Cordova.

This is the first unified bowling state title for Pueblo South in school history.