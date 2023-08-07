Remembering El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery one year later

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — Monday marked the one-year anniversary since the loss of El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Peery during the line of duty.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office remembered the life of Deputy Peery, who died when he responded to a shooting in Security. Deputies and members of the community stood outside the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for a wreath-laying ceremony Monday morning to honor the army veteran and SWAT team member.

They remembered his bravery the day he and other law enforcement officers were met with gunfire when they arrived at the scene. El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal talked about what he will remember about Peery the most.

"What I remember of Deputy Peery was he was such a leader and it made no difference who he was training- myself for instance- didn't matter the rank, he had that command presence to ensure everything he was instructing us would keep us safe and was by policy and by the book and everybody – including myself- we listened to him," said Sheriff Roybal. "He was the expert we knew everything he was teaching us was to keep us safe."

Peery, a decorated army veteran, had spent six years with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Before being employed in Colorado, Peery was an officer with the Bakersfield Police Department in California.

Following his passing a year ago, Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry said, "It is with sadness and a heavy heart that I inform you of the tragic and untimely passing of former Bakersfield Police Department Officer Andrew Peery. It is important that we remember the contributions he made to the Police Department and the impact he had on the citizens of Bakersfield and Kern County.”

Deputy Peery lost his life responding to a shooting call on August 7th, 2022. In hours following the shooting, the community rallied, holding the end-of-watch procession and candlelight memorial.

In the days following his death, law enforcement agencies and the community held local events memorializing his memory. On the Friday following his death, more than 100 people came out to hold a flag-raising ceremony for Deputy Peery outside of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Andrew Peery is left behind by a wife and two children. Matthew Peery, Andrew's son, has battled through mental and physical toughness to experience a year of triumph alongside his track team in the long year following his father's death.

Named KOAA Athlete of the Week, Matthew Peery spoke to News 5's Bradey King about the hardship, mental fortitude, and therapeutic properties running has had on his life in the year following his dad's death. Through their hard work, the team won the Colorado 2A State Track & Field title, and it was a season he says was won for his dad.

