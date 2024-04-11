Public Works and elected officials come together to talk potholes and the 2C program

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, April 11, Public Works and several elected officials came together to talk to the public about how the 2C Road Improvement program helps get potholes fixed.

Those who spoke at this event included:



Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade

Former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers

City Council President Randy Helms

Public Works Acting Director Gayle Sturdivant

Public Works Operations and Maintenance Manager Corey Farkas

Local businessman James Proby

Para-cyclist Kate Brim

About the 2C Road Improvement Program

According to the City of Colorado Springs website, the 2C program is a voter-approved sales tax that is the main source of funding to rebuild and improve the condition of the city's roads.

The funds can only be used for roadwork and work on adjacent concrete. About half of these funds are dedicated to work on sidewalks, curbs, and gutters.

2C has allowed the city to:



repave over 1,600 lane miles

install over 9,400 pedestrian ramps

replace almost 306 miles of curbs and gutters

replace 3.6 million square feet of sidewalk

Since the program started in 2016, the number of local roads in "good" condition has nearly doubled and citizen complaints about potholes have gone down by over 50%.

Last season alone, the program was able to fund:



The city has said that this year, they hope to use this program to accomplish even more.

The next phase of the 2C program is to tackle fixing residential roads and roads surrounding elementary schools.

“Residential roadways are going to be our big focus. Of our infrastructure, well over half of our over 6,000 lane miles are in residential roadways,” said Corey Farkas, the city’s public works operations and maintenance division manager.

