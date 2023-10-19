2C roadway improvement program ends the season on a high note

COLORADO SPRINGS — This season of the 2C roadway improvement program has come to an end.

2023 marks the third year of the five-year extension of the 2C program, which was approved by voters in 2019.

This year, the program has funded:



the repaving of over 170 lane miles of road,

the replacement of over 600,000 square feet of sidewalk and

the installation of over 350 new pedestrian ramps.

The city says that next year, they want to accomplish even more.

Funding from the 2c program, which comes from a voter-approved sales tax, is used to rebuild and improve Colorado Springs roads.

The money from the 0.57% sales tax rate is only applied to roadway improvements (including paving) as well as the repair and replacement of concrete sidewalks, curbs, and gutters.

About 50% of the program funding is dedicated to the upkeep of the city's sidewalks, curbs, and gutters.

This concrete work protects the roads from crumbling and improves accessibility by adding pedestrian ramps and creating routes that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

