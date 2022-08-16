Memorial Service honoring the life of Deputy Andrew Peery

Thousands showed up today to honor the bravery of Deputy Andrew Peery killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Fallen Deputy Andrew Peery was remembered as a husband, father of two children, a warrior, a soldier, and so many other roles. He was also a member of the SWAT team here for El Paso County sheriff's office. Signing up for that job is no easy role. One of his fellow deputies described what it meant to be a SWAT team member.

"Emotions are tough because it really hits home,' said Sergeant Jason Newton of the Colorado Springs Police Department, 'But we just know that it's important to continue to serve."

Among those honoring the memory of Deputy Andrew Peery was a strong outpouring of support from the local community.

"We just both thought it was very important to come out here and show our support, especially for the family and just for our community for the great loss that we've had, and what he did," said Tracy and Leo Swiontek who lined up on the procession route after Deputy Andrew Peery's Memorial Service. "Just hearing the other deputies speak about Peery and his life and just the sacrifices that these guys make every day and their families."

Support came from different law enforcement agencies across the country and locally.

"You'll see agencies from Bakersfield, from New York City, all the way from Fairbanks, Alaska here to honor Deputy Peery and his family,' said Sergeant Jason Newton of the Colorado Springs Police Department. "It's really great to see."

Sergeant Jason Newton also expressed his personal loss. "He sacrificed his life to save other lives and that's why we come together to honor him, honor his family, let his kids know that their dad is a hero, and he won't be forgotten."

Monday will be known as a day to remember and honor Deputy Peery amongst those in the community. "He died in the line of duty for us and we appreciate our police," said community member Joe Duran.

"We need them. They're there for us,' said Sallyanne Holmes, 'Let's be here for them."

And the community continues to show support for the El Paso County sheriff's office. "A lot of this community has your back. We are behind you. 100%," said Tracy and Leo Swiontek.

_____

