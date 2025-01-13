Lawsuit filed against Town of Palmer Lake over controversial Buc-ee's plan

PALMER LAKE — Several nonprofit organizations are suing the Town of Palmer Lake, its mayor, and other city officials over a controversial plan to annex land to open a Buc-ee's convenience store.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges a multitude of complaints including improper land annexation agreements, restriction of free speech, and violation of open meeting laws for matters surrounding the development of the popular Texas-based chain, which opened its first Colorado location near Johnstown in 2024.

Nonprofit Integrity Matters filed the suit along with Westside Watch, TriLakes Preservation, Inc, United Congregational Church, and other individuals and business owners in the Palmer Lake region.

Integrity Matters is a self-proclaimed "non-profit watchdog group advocating for transparency and ethical governance at all levels of government."

The group similarly filed a December lawsuit against the Pikes Peak Library District following the closure of the Rockrimmon Library.

Westside Watch is a wildfire public safety organization. A representative said they're involved due to concerns about fire evacuation traffic and increased water usage should the Buc-ee's be built.

"This is not a lawsuit against Buc-ee's, it's against process and procedure, and bad governance from the Town of Palmer Lake," said Kat Gayle, the chief legal counsel for Integrity Matters and Westside Watch.

The organizations are suing after the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees voted 4-1 in early December stating they're legally able to annex the county land for a proposed Buc-ee’s.

Currently, the land is in El Paso County right along County Line Road, the dividing boundary between El Paso and Douglas Counties.

The Board has not yet decided on whether or not the land will be annexed, but a large-scale public outcry from residents and business owners alike is urging the town to not move forward with the plans.

Residents and Integrity Matters have also filed complaints with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser's office asking him to intervene.

On Friday, the Town of Palmer Lake released a statement regarding the numerous concerns community members had.

In the statement, the Town of Palmer Lake addressed the legality of their decision to annex the county land.

"At the time of the eligibility hearing, the Town complied with the fire safety occupancy limits of the Town Hall (80+ chairs to be seated), live stream access of the proceedings, and broadcast the proceedings over audio speakers to those outside Town Hall. The Board listened to every individual who attended the hearing and indicated their desire to speak. No one was prevented from speaking on the issue of eligibility."



As a result of the process followed in considering whether the property is eligible to be annexed, the Town believes it provided a full and fair hearing and is not aware of any violations of open meeting or other laws or regulations." Town of Palmer Lake

On Palmer Lake Mayor Glant Havenar's Facebook page, she shared the press release and wrote "We will not be intimidated or threatened by activist groups and will continue to serve legally and with due diligence."

While the lawsuit isn't against the popular gas station chain itself, the land that the Board of Trustees voted on was for the proposed site of the new Buc-ee's.

The complaint requests a judge to void and vacate the eligibility of land annexation by the Town of Palmer Lake for the proposed Buc-ee's.

The Town of Palmer Lake has not responded to the lawsuit at this time, but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

Email Senior Reporter Brett Forrest at brett.forrest@koaa.com. Follow @brettforrestTVon X and Brett Forrest News on Facebook.





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.