Popular convenience store Buc-ee's could be coming to El Paso County

PALMER LAKE — The popular convenience store Buc-ee's could be coming to Palmer Lake. The town is having a meeting about the possibility of a flagpole annexation of county land.

Mayor of Palmer Lake Glant Havenar tells News5 she posted details about the multi-stage process on her Facebook page so the community can better understand what's next, but she says this is very early on and no decisions have been made. You can view the post below:

The popular convenience store, which has roots in Texas, has become a must-stop spot for road trippers. There is a location in Johnstown, Colorado, which is located south of Fort Collins.

Covering Colorado From its size, to its following, to its economic impact: Buc-ee’s is big Jason Gruenauer

The Palmer Lake Board of Trustees will have a hearing on December 12 to establish whether Buc-ee's is eligible to move to the next step in annexing county land.

