Several groups file lawsuit against PPLD after Rockrimmon Library closure

COLORADO SPRINGS — The fight to keep a Colorado Springs library open is now turning into a legal battle. Several people and groups filed a lawsuit Friday against the following agencies:



El Paso County

City of Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD)

PPLD Board of Trustees

PPLD's Chief Librarian

This week, the PPLD Board of Trustees voted again not to extend the lease for the Rockrimmon Library, citing financial reasons after weeks of pushback.

WATCH: PPLD Board of Trustees makes decision on Rockrimmon Library

The lawsuit claims this decision violated Colorado's open meetings law. The following groups are among those suing:



COS Reads

Westside Watch

Integrity Matters



Covering Colorado Comment at Rockrimmon Library meeting sparks discussion Noah Caplan

They are hoping this lawsuit will result in PPLD being required to extend the lease by one year at a new reduced rate.

You can read the lawsuit below:

___





Community Members Voice Opinions About Proposed BUC-EE'S Some residents living near the proposed site of a new Buc-ee's convenience store along I-25 and County Line Road are opposing the company's plans. Palmer Lake community reacts to a potential Buc-ee's location in the town

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.