Several groups file lawsuit against PPLD after Rockrimmon Library closure

KOAA
COLORADO SPRINGS — The fight to keep a Colorado Springs library open is now turning into a legal battle. Several people and groups filed a lawsuit Friday against the following agencies:

  • El Paso County
  • City of Colorado Springs
  • Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD)
  • PPLD Board of Trustees
  • PPLD's Chief Librarian

This week, the PPLD Board of Trustees voted again not to extend the lease for the Rockrimmon Library, citing financial reasons after weeks of pushback.

The lawsuit claims this decision violated Colorado's open meetings law. The following groups are among those suing:

  • COS Reads
  • Westside Watch
  • Integrity Matters
Noah Caplan

They are hoping this lawsuit will result in PPLD being required to extend the lease by one year at a new reduced rate.

You can read the lawsuit below:

