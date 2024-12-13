Palmer Lake Board Clears Legal Hurdle for Buc-ee’s Annexation Amid Community Opposition

PALMER LAKE — The City of Palmer Lake’s Board of Trustees decided in a 4-1 vote that they are legally able to annex the county land for Buc-ee’s.

The next step? Deciding whether or not they want to proceed.

The community meeting is just one of many steps the Board must take to annex the land for the City of Palmer Lake.

The proposed plan? Adding a new Buc-ee’s to the southwest corner of County Line Road and I-25.

Dustin Bender, a Palmer Lake resident, voiced his opposition.

“I want to see them realize that it is going to destroy a lot of the small businesses that have already been here for 20-30 years. This is a support-your-local-business community. If you want these big places, you can go to Texas and find them.”

The meeting only addressed the eligibility for annexing the county land.

We spoke with Dustin after the meeting to hear his thoughts on how the Board responded to the community. He is hopeful that he and other local community members can make a difference in the decision.

Again, the decision has not been finalized, although the Board is legally able to annex the land.

The property is under single ownership, and the owner, Monument Ridge LLC, has signed all annexation propositions.

There will be another opportunity for the community to voice their concerns, that date has not yet been released.

Watch the full story above.





Local towing company received at least double the number of calls during winter weather A local towing company has received at least double the amount of phone calls Monday because of the winter storm. Local towing company received at least double the amount of calls Monday