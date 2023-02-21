Jury finds El Paso County man guilty of first degree murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Dane Kallungi will spend the rest of his life in prison following the 2019 disappearance of Jepsey Amaga Kallungi, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

In June 2021, Dane Kallungi was arrested in New Mexico after Colorado Springs Police believed he strangled and buried Jepsey Amaga Kallungi. The arrest affidavit shows that Dane Kallungi strangled Jepsey Amaga Kallungi, and buried her body in Teller County. Her remains have still not been found.

The jury on Tuesday found Dane Kallungi guilty of first-degree murder and tampering with a human body. He will now spend the rest of his life in prison without parole.

____

