Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman arrested on murder charges

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jail records show that 38-year-old Dane Kallungi was arrested in New Mexico on first-degree murder charges, he is the husband of Jepsey Kallungi who has been missing since 2019.

Jepsy Amaga Kallungi, 26, has not been seen or heard from since March 20, 2019, according to her mother Margie Amaga.

“She always talked to me. She always messaged me, so I wondered at the time why she’s not online,” Margie said.

Margie told News 5 Jepsy moved to the United States in 2017 from the Philippines.

She fell in love with a man she met online, Dane Kallungi. Kallungi, 36, a Colorado Springs resident, married Amaga in July 2017, according to Margie.

Bernalillo County Dane Kallungi

Margie said he’s the last person to have seen Jepsy, telling her he thought Jepsy was headed back to the Philippines, Mexico, or Chicago to visit her friends.

When News 5 talked with her mother, she was in Hong Kong and was trying to get a visa to travel to the U.S. to find her daughter. She told News 5 she felt hopeless watching the case from 7,500 miles away.

“It’s really hard for me. It’s really painful for me because I am very far. I cannot comfort her, and I don’t know where I find her. I don’t know. I’m only alone,” Margie said.

A police department spokesman told News 5 CSPD is actively investigating her disappearance as a missing person case. Anyone with information that could help find Kallungi is encouraged to call the department.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter