Investigators search Teller County for the body of Jepsy Kallungi

TELLER COUNTY — On Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Homicide Unit began a search for the body of Jepsy Kallungi in Teller County.

In a press release, CSPD said the search could take several days.

Jepsy Amaga Kallungi, 26, had not been seen or heard from since March 20, 2019, according to her mother Margie Amaga.

In June her husband, 38-year-old Dane Kallungi was arrested in New Mexico, and charged with her murder.

Investigators believe Jepsy Kallungi was strangled and buried in Southern Colorado by her husband.

Margie told News 5 Jepsy moved to the United States in 2017 from the Philippines.

She fell in love Dane Kallungi after meeting him online, and they married in July 2017.

Margie said he’s the last person to have seen Jepsy, and told her he thought Jepsy was headed back to the Philippines, Mexico, or Chicago to visit her friends.

Dane Kallungi is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond, he is set to appear in court on July 12.

