5 things you need to know on your Tuesday, May 25.

Children's Hospital hosts roundtable to discuss the state's pediatric mental health crisis

Colorado is among the worst states in the country in addressing pediatric mental health. In fact, Children's Hospital says we rank 48th overall. On top of that, the demand for pediatric mental health services is skyrocketing in every corner of our state.

Children's Hospital is calling this a state of emergency, and with May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the hospital's top leaders, along with representatives from Colorado counties and school districts, are having a virtual media roundtable.

The topics they plan on discussing are the factors contributing to this crisis, how this issue is overwhelming schools, lack of county resources, and the lack of facilities, beds, and providers in Colorado. They'll also discuss the solutions that are out there.

"We know that the best way to help a child that's struggling with mental illness, is to start the conversation yourself," said Dr. Chris Rogers, a child psychiatrist.

Organizers say they hope Colorado will recognize and treat this crisis with the level of alarm and support it warrants.

"Recognizing children can suffer emotionally or can be overtaxed, and over-stressed, is a very good thing for our country," said Alison Steier, Vice President of Mental Health Services at Southwest Human Development.

The roundtable discussion is virtual. The discussion will begin at 10 A.M.

Officer-involved shooting Monday night in Fountain following negotiations with armed suspect

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported a "man with a weapon" Monday evening near Willow Springs Pond in the Fountain area.

Residents were asked to stay away from the area of 400 Willow Springs Rd. Highway 16/Mesa Ridge Pkwy. was closed from I-25 to Highway 85.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Sheriff's Office reported an officer-involved shooting in Fountain.

Investigators later said that around 3:30 p.m., Fountain Police and a Sheriff's Deputy spotted a man who appeared to be armed at the Luv's truck stop at I-25 and Mesa Ridge Pkwy. He fled to the nearby Willow Springs Park. The park was evacuated and SWAT negotiators were brought in.

The Sheriffs' Office said negotiations went on for several hours and several attempts to deescalate the situation were made. "At some point during the incident, at least one shot was fired from a deputy from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office," Lt. James Vidmar said.

The suspect was struck and then was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office did not say what prompted to deputy to fire. The investigation has now been handed over to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The weather today should be a near repeat of Monday! We'll start with sunny skies, bring in stronger afternoon winds, and stay warm to hot through the afternoon. Clouds will build in tonight, and we could get thick enough clouds in the northern Pikes Peak Region for spotty drizzle up around the Palmer Divide.

Clouds overnight through early Wednesday could block the total lunar eclipse that will take place around 5:18 am Wednesday morning. Pueblo seems to have a bit of clearing in the models, but we also could see cities like Woodland Park up high enough above the clouds.

READ MORE: Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse happening Wednesday morning

KOAA5 and Care and Share Food Bank partner for Fill the Fridge donation drive

When the school year ends, food shortages begin. Students and families that rely on low-cost or free lunch programs are on their own for the summer.

Tens of thousands of people in our area face food shortages and during COVID-19, that need has grown. KOAA5 is working with Care and Share Food Bank to help bridge the summer food gap with the Fill The Fridge donation drive.

On May 27, KOAA5 and Care and Share will conduct a day-long donation drive. We hope you will participate by making a donation, or if you prefer, you can drop off non-perishable food donations at the Care and Share Food Bank facility at 2605 Preamble Point in Colorado Springs.

The drive will focus on donations because the money given goes a long way. In fact, $1 in donations buys as many as six meals.

KOAA Fill the Fridge

Donations can also be made here: Fill the Fridge

We hope you will participate in our donation drive, and together, we’ll knock out hunger this summer!

US Air Force Academy graduation preparations

Graduation for the US Air Force Academy Class of 2021 takes place on Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of that event, the US Air Force Thunderbirds are coming to town.

The aerial demonstration team will conduct a full practice for their graduation demonstration on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

The graduation event will take place Wednesday morning with the Thunderbirds flyover at the conclusion of the ceremony around 1:00 p.m.

You are not allowed to stop along the side of any roads to watch the team practice or perform a flyover.

