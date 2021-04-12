US Air Force Academy 2021 graduation plans

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Air Force Academy continues to develop plans for the class of 2021 graduation event in Colorado Springs, scheduled for Wednesday, May 26.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, will visit the Academy this year as the commencement speaker. "Gen. Milley has served in numerous command and staff positions as well as several operational deployments throughout his distinguished Army career,” said Lt. Gen. Clark, Superintendent of the US Air Force Academy. “Graduating cadets and their loved ones are privileged to have the opportunity to welcome the chairman and hear his thoughts and insights on leadership and service.”

Gen. Milley has served in his current post since 2019 when he was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the US Senate.

Monica King/U.S. Army Photo by Monica A. Kin U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, 20th Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, poses for a command portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Sept. 26, 2019. (U.S. Army photo by Monica King)

As of right now, the graduation plans allow for each graduating cadet to have three guests at Falcon Stadium for the ceremony. The Academy says if COVID-19 conditions change, the number of guests could be increased to a maximum of 8 guests per graduating cadet.

All participants will still be required to following mask guidelines, social distancing policies, and maintain assigned seating.

There are plans for a Thunderbird flyover for graduation, not a full show, like we saw for the much-reduced 2020 event.

The US Air Force Academy plans are subject to change. Updates will be posted via this link.

