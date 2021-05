EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County SWAT team is searching for a "man with a weapon" Monday evening near Willow Springs Pond in the Fountain area.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area of 400 Willow Springs Rd. Highway 16/Mesa Ridge Pkwy. is closed from I-25 to Highway 85.

No further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided when we know more.