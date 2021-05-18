KOAA5 and Care and Share Food Bank partner for Fill the Fridge donation drive

When the school year ends, food shortages begin. Students and families that rely on low-cost or free lunch programs are on their own for the summer.

Tens of thousands of people in our area face food shortages and during COVID-19, that need has grown. KOAA5 is working with Care and Share Food Bank to help bridge the summer food gap with the Fill The Fridge donation drive.

The drive will focus on donations because the money given goes a long way. In fact, $1 in donations buys as many as five meals.

KOAA Fill the Fridge

On May 27, KOAA5 and Care and Share will conduct a day-long donation drive. We hope you will participate by making a donation, or if you prefer, you can drop off non-perishable food donations at the Care and Share Food Bank facility at 2605 Preamble Point in Colorado Springs.

Donations can also be made here: Fill the Fridge

We hope you will participate in our donation drive, and together, we’ll knock out hunger this summer!