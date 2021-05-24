Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse happening Wednesday morning

The first super moon of the decade will coincide with the biggest moon of the season so far, the super flower blood moon!

The western half of the United States, including Colorado, should be able to see most of the eclipse since the skies will be dark from the start to the peak of the eclipse.

NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio Everyone who will be able to see the total lunar eclipse under clear skies.

Those on the east coast will only see the beginning of a partial eclipse since the sun will be higher in the sky by 6 am eastern time.

Here is when we should see the total eclipse in southern Colorado:



Partial Eclipse Begins: 3:44:58 am

Total Eclipse Begins: 5:11:26 am

Maximum Eclipse: 5:18:42 am

Total Eclipse Ends: 5:25:54 am

You'll want to be ready, the total eclipse time here is only 15 minutes! This will be the first total lunar eclipse since January of 2019.

Pivotal Weather A loop of model forecast cloud cover from Wednesday at 12am through 6 am. Peak eclipse time is at 5:18 am or 11z on the model loop.

Cloud cover could be an issue Wednesday morning, cloud cover looks spotty but we will still have pockets of clear sky. You'll probably want to scout areas farther from the mountains for a better chance of clear skies.

A super moon is a phenomenon when the moon looks larger and brighter compared to an average full moon.

KOAA Full moon at perigee vs apogee

During the "perigee" of the moon's orbit, the point in which it swings closest to earth, it will appear 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the moon at its farthest point from earth.

The "blood moon" name is due to a reddish tint the moon should have from sunlight filtering through the earth's atmosphere in the early morning.

The "flower moon" name is due to the full moon happening in the month of May.