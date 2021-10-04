5 things you need to know - Monday, October 4

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning Southern Colorado and here's what you need to know to start off your workweek.

Police Are Searching for Pueblo Murder Suspect

Pueblo Police are looking for Nicholas Tumblin. Tumblin has a warrant in connection to two shootings. Last week, Tumblin allegedly shot and killed Eric Trujillo on Monday. Also, another man was shot.

Tumblin is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or know where he is, you're asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department.

Colorado Springs Man Dead Following Officer-Involved Shooting

This morning a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs on Sunday afternoon near the Walmart on East Platte Ave.

The officer was responding to a report of shoplifting and attempted to stop the suspect. The victim ran through the parking lot and hid behind a vehicle, forcing the officer to use his taser, but it was ineffective. Police say that's when the man pulled a gun and fired at the officer. The officer returned fire, killing the suspect in the process.

The officer was not injured but remains on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Broncos Lose Their First Game

The Broncos suffered their first loss of the season at home to the Baltimore Ravens yesterday 23-7.

Teddy Bridgewater left the game at halftime with a concussion. Drew Lock took over the second half. Lock was sacked three times and threw an interception.

The Broncos have a lot of questions to answer before next Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

Bear Creek Dog Park Closed

Starting today the popular Bear Creek dog park will be closed for a week until Sunday, October 10. County crews will be doing some wildfire mitigation work in the park removing hazardous trees. They're also resurfacing the main trail and working on property drainage.

Get Your Latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast

The forecast is going to be absolutely beautiful for most of this week with very comfortable temperatures and mostly dry weather. High-pressure ridging is going to keep things above average and dry today and tomorrow with highs in the 70s and 80s from Monday to Tuesday. The winds will be on the light end today but stronger on Tuesday, so fire danger will become elevated Tuesday afternoon.

