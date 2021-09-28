Pueblo police investigating homicide

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. and were called to the 200 block of E. 3rd Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital but later died.

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department are investigating this case as a homicide.

Police are asking the public to contact Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385 or Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 if they have any information about the shooting

You can also remain anonymous by contacting the Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

