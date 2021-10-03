Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

CSPD reports officer-involved shooting near Citadel mall

items.[0].image.alt
Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Colorado Spring Police Cruiser
Colorado Springs Police
Posted at 4:58 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 20:19:47-04

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, there was an officer involved shooting on the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation in the officer-involved shooting.

That is all the information available at the moment, News5's Erin Chapman is heading to the scene.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards