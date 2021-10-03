CSPD reports officer-involved shooting near Citadel mall

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, there was an officer involved shooting on the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue Sunday afternoon.

There has been an officer involved shooting in the 3200 block of E. Platte Ave.



PIO Newton is en route 45 min. Media, please stage at 3295 E. Platte Ave. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 3, 2021

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation in the officer-involved shooting.

That is all the information available at the moment, News5's Erin Chapman is heading to the scene.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.