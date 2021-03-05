5 Things You Need To Know - March 5, 2021

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday morning.

Inbound call center opens to connect seniors 70 and older to COVID-19 vaccines

El Paso County has a specific helpline now open to schedule appointments for people 70 years old and older. Call (719) 374-8313 to schedule an appointment. This number is only active on Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5 from 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.Seniors will be scheduled for appointments anytime next week with available providers.

If you are eligible, you may go to the El Paso County Public Health website to register or call 719-578-3199 to make an appointment.

Pueblo opens COVID-19 vaccine sign up for Phase 1B.3

Pueblo's health department opened its sign-up portal for people who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B.3, which begins today.

Under Phase 1B.3 people aged 60 and older, those 16 years and older with at least two high-risk health conditions, and grocery and agriculture workers are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Warmer and sunny this afternoon with a stunning weekend on the way!

There will be slick and icy spots this morning where the heavier rain and snow fell last night, but most of us are waking up with dry skies and warm, damp pavement. We'll be a lot warmer this weekend with 60s and even a few 70s returning to the forecast on Saturday and especially Sunday.

Custer County lifts all COVID-19 restrictions, community has mixed emotions

Residents in Custer County have conflicting views about the Board of Health's latest decision to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, effective immediately. A press release from the county said in part, "Consulting with Colorado Department of Health & Environment (CDPHE) and considering local COVID-19 conditions were instrumental in reaching this decision."

The Custer County Board of Health is expected to meet again on March 10th to "monitor data and further develop guidelines and recommendations to keep Custer County on course in reestablishing normalcy," according to their statement.

Denver police looking for suspect in murder of woman last week

Police on Thursday named a suspect in the murder of a 31-year-old woman who was set to testify in the Donthe Lucas trial and said they believe her death was domestic violence-related.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released a bulletin saying that Emmanuel Chandler, 29, is wanted by the Denver Police Department for the murder of 31-year-old Roxann Martinez, who was shot and killed on Feb. 25 near the intersection of East Kenyon Drive and South Wabash Street.

