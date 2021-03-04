Vaccinations near you: What you need to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine

As the COVID-19 vaccine registration opens up to more Coloradans, we want to give you all the information you need to know before you get vaccinated.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be available for the general public starting in mid-April.

At his press conference on Friday he also announced people in Phase 1B.4 would be eligible for a vaccine starting March 19, moving the date up by two days.

As a reminder, Colorado has now opened up vaccinations to those who fall under Phase 1A, Phase 1B.1, Phase 1B.2., and Phase 1B.3 . Some restrictions may apply depending on the vaccination site and county. Pfizer is authorized for those 16 and older, and Moderna is authorized for those 18 and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now available to Coloradans this week, and it is authorized for those 18 and older.

CPDHE COVID Distribution Phase 1B.3

Phase 1.B.3. includes:



Agricultural processing workers (Meatpacking)

Grocery workers

Coloradans 60 years and older

Coloradans 16-59 with two or more pre-existing conditions

Additionally, the governor said Phase 1B.4 will go into effect by the end of March. The governor's office announced this phase will go in effect March 19.

Phase 1B.4 Prioritization List:

People ages 50 and older

Student-facing higher education faculty and staff

Frontline essential workers in food/restaurant services

Frontline essential workers in manufacturing

Frontline essential workers for the U.S. Postal Service

Frontline essential workers in public transit

Frontline essential workers in public health

Frontline essential human service workers

Faith leaders

Frontline essential direct care providers for people experiencing homelessness

Frontline essential journalists

Continuity of local government

Continuation of operations for state government

Adults who received a placebo during COVID-19 vaccine trials

People age 16-49 with one high-risk condition

The governor's office estimates there are more than 2.5 million Coloradans in the Phase 1B.4 group.

Where can I go to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

El Paso County:

El Paso County Health stresses that just because you are eligible does not guarantee a vaccine as supplies are limited. Though the county is vaccinating those in Phase 1A, Phase 1B.1, and Phase 1B.2, and Phase 1B.3. Double-check with the provider about vaccinations for those in Phase 1B.3.

Residents don’t have to be a patient of the organization to sign up for the vaccine, but they may need to register as a patient first. Residents may call Pikes Peak United Way 2-1-1 to receive information about the vaccine and assistance and other senior support services. Pikes Peak region community members can now text “vaccine” (for English) or “vacuna” (for Spanish) to 667873 to get contact information for their preferred vaccine provider.

The Broadmoor World Arena was announced during a press conference from the governor as a state mass vaccination site opening March 17.

Centura Health:



An appointment is required; no walk-ins

If you are a patient, you will receive an invitation via MyCenturaHealth portal. These invitations will be sent based on the state's tiered system.

The vaccine notification sign-up is available on their notification website. Patients can also call 866-414-1562.

For more information, visit Centura Health's website.

To find a provider, visit Centura Health's Provider website.

Kaiser Permanente:



Visit their website for the COVID-19 sign-up list and more information. Patients may also call 1-855-550-0951.

People will be placed on a first come first serve basis according to their eligibility.

Matthews-Vu:



To pre-register for a COVID vaccine, visit their website, call 719-474-7380, or email your name and the best contact number to contact@matthewsvu.com and a staff member will reach out to schedule you as supplies are available starting with patients 70 and older.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UCHealth:



UCHealth is allowing patients to sign-up through the My Health Connection portal. If you are a current patient and have not yet made a portal, visit their website. Those who are not patients of UCHealth may also visit the website to register.

If you are a patient already on the waiting list, you will be contacted by UCHealth when it is time for your appointment.

For more information, visit the UCHealth website or call 720-462-2255.

Peak Vista Community Centers:



To schedule an appointment, visit their website or call 719-344-6500. An ID is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Patients will be contacted via text, email, or call to schedule appointments for receiving the vaccine.

Optum & Mountain View Medical Group:



Vaccines are by appointment only. Eligible patients can contact Optum & Mountain View Medical Group by email to COSvaccine@optum.com. The team will contact you to schedule an appointment.

For more information, head to their website or call 719-463-5650.

Veterans Administration:



The PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Veterans Affairs Clinic in Colorado Springs through The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is offering vaccination appointments to veterans enrolled in VA health care in Phase 1B priority group (75-plus).

The VA will contact veterans in other vaccine priority groups to gauge interest and will schedule appointments based on the Centers for Disease Control/Department of Veterans Affairs COVID vaccine prioritization groups. No action is required at this time for veterans wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Enrolled veterans may sign up for updates and express intent to receive the vaccine by visiting their website or calling 1-888-336-8262.

King Soopers:



Select King Soopers have received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. Their licensed health care professionals are partnering with federal and state agencies to administer the doses to those eligible.

Call your nearest King Soopers or visit their website to sign up.

Safeway Pharmacy:



All appointments must be made online at Safeway's Vaccination website. Appointments are on a first come first serve basis, and availability will be added weekly as allocations are made. Check back regularly if you are unable to secure an appointment the first time around.

Walmart Immunizations:



COVID-19 vaccines are now available for seniors 65 and older and other eligible patients within Phases 1A, Phase 1B.1, and Phase 1B.2. You can make an appointment on Walmart's website.

Pueblo County:

Pueblo County is currently in Phase 1A, 1B.1, 1B.2, and 1B.3.. If you have already received the first dose at a community vaccination site, you will automatically be notified of when, where, and at what time for your second dose appointment. This call will come within 21 to 28 days after you have received the first dose depending on which vaccine you received -- Pfizer or Moderna. To be put on the waiting list, call 719-583-4444. For more information, visit Pueblo County's website or call 1-877-268-2926.

The cost of the vaccine is free, but many providers are charging an administration fee. Agencies may charge insurance for a set price administration fee of approximately 23 dollars, and agencies providing vaccination for uninsured individuals will be reimbursed by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The Pueblo State Fairgrounds was announced during a press conference from the governor as a state mass vaccination site opening March 22.

Centura Health:

An appointment is required; no walk-ins



If you are a patient, you will receive an invitation via MyCenturaHealth portal. These invitations will be sent based on the state's tiered system.

The vaccine notification sign-up is available on their notification website. Patients can also call 866-414-1562.

For more information, visit Centura Health's website.

To find a provider, visit Centura Health's Provider website.

The community vaccination site at the Broadmoor World Arena will open March 17, the site at the Pueblo state fairgrounds will open March 22. The Pueblo Health Department said they expect to eventually be able to vaccinate 6,000 people per day at the site.

Kaiser Permanente:



Visit their website for the COVID-19 sign-up list and more information. Patients may also call 1-855-550-0951.

People will be placed on a first come first serve basis according to their eligibility.

For Colorado non-member COVID-19 vaccine sign-up, click the link to their alternative website and answer a three-question survey.

King Soopers:



Select King Soopers have received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. Their licensed health care professionals are partnering with federal and state agencies to administer the doses to those eligible.

Call your nearest King Soopers or visit their website to sign up.

Safeway Pharmacy:



All appointments must be made online at Safeway's Vaccination website. Appointments are on a first come first serve basis, and availability will be added weekly as allocations are made. Check back regularly if you are unable to secure an appointment the first time around.

Sam's Club:



Visit their website to check your eligibility for a COVID vaccine. Timing will be dependent on allocation from the Federal and State governments as well as phase eligibility. Clubs are receiving the vaccine at different times at a variety of locations. You can make your appointment by calling your local Sam's Club pharmacist or checking with the state health department for more information.

Only offer FDA-authorized vaccines by pharmacists with proper qualifications and special training.

You're required to bring both your pharmacy and medical health care insurance cards if they are different. Some health care plans pay for the administration fee through health benefits. Others may pay through the pharmacy benefit. Patients may also need eligibility documentation as required by the state to signify that they fall under the current priority groups.

Pharmacies have no control over which vaccines are in stock, so you may receive either Pfizer or Moderna.

Walmart Immunizations:



COVID-19 vaccines are now available for seniors 65 and older and other eligible patients within Phases 1A, Phase 1B.1, and Phase 1B.2. You can make an appointment on Walmart's website.

The Pueblo Mall



Vaccine sign-ups for Phase 1B.3 opened Thursday, March 4.

Will start vaccinating Phase 1B.3 Monday, March 8.

Anyone without internet or who need assistance signing up, can call (719) 583-4444.

Fremont County:

Fremont County is distributing COVID-19 vaccinations to those that are eligible, classified by Phase 1A, Phase 1B.1, Phase 1B.2, and Phase 1B.3. Individuals can now pre-register for vaccinations with PrepMod, Colorado's state mass vaccination system. The system allows appointments by schedule to those that are eligible. Visit their COVID-19 Vaccine website to book an appointment online. For additional information or for help on how to register, call the Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment at 719-276-7450.

Fremont County has vaccinated a total of 3,969 people -- that includes those who have received their first and second dose.

The majority of Phase 1 patients will receive their vaccine through their employer, local public health agency, or through the Federal Government's Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care (LTC) Program.

Editors Note: this page will be updated as News5 learns more information on vaccine distribution in Colorado.

