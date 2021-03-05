Denver police looking for suspect in murder of woman last week

Update (Friday, March 5, 10:58 a.m.): Denver police said Chandler turned himself in on Thursday night and was being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

---

DENVER – Police on Thursday named a suspect in the murder of a 31-year-old woman who was set to testify in the Donthe Lucas trial and said they believe her death was domestic violence related.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers released a bulletin saying that Emmanuel Chandler, 29, is wanted by the Denver Police Department for the murder of 31-year-old Roxann Martinez, who was shot and killed on Feb. 25 near the intersection of East Kenyon Drive and South Wabash Street.

#Denver, do you know the whereabouts of this homicide suspect? Please call 911 if you see him or call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 if you have information about about this homicide or where he can be located. Thank you pic.twitter.com/UAKEBrUcf7 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 4, 2021

A spokesperson for the police department said her killing “appears to be the result of a domestic violence-related incident.”

The district attorney for Pueblo County confirmed Wednesday Martinez was an endorsed witness in Lucas’s trial and was set to testify against him, but a DPD spokeswoman told Denver7 Wednesday they did not believe her being a witness was connected to her murder.

Police are asking anyone with information on Chandler’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and to call 911 if he is seen.

