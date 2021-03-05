Pueblo opens sign-ups for "largest phase" of COVID-19 vaccine distribution yet

PUEBLO — Pueblo County residents 60 years old and up, those who are between 16 and 59 years of age with at least two "high risk" health conditions, and grocery and agriculture workers are now able to sign up for a vaccine.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Thursday its sign-up portal for the people listed above who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B.3.

Pueblo’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Pueblo Mall will begin the sign-up process Friday and will start vaccinations for those in Phase 1B.3 on Monday, March 8. According to the department, Phase 1B.3 is expected to be the largest group of community members eligible for the vaccine to date.

The department's definition of "high-risk health conditions" was by the state of Colorado's guidelines, which includes:



Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes

Down syndrome

Specific heart conditions (heart failure, cardiomyopathies or coronary heart disease and severe valvular/congenital heart disease)

Obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Solid organ transplant

Individuals with disabilities who require direct care in their home and people with disabilities that prevent them from wearing masks

However, per the state's guidelines, anyone who says they have two or more of these high risk conditions only has to "self-attest" to their illnesses. No paperwork or medical history is required prior to the vaccination.

“I really want to believe in the best in people’s nature and the recognition that there are people at higher risk and if they got it, they might get really sick!” said Pueblo Health Director Randy Evetts.

Others in downtown Pueblo say there needs to be a more reliable vetting process.

“It’s not right there. There should be a better plan," said John Madonna. "You should have to prove that to me when I go get a shot, ya know...There’s people that are dying. You should have an ID or something!”

"Agriculture and Grocery workers" are defined as meatpacking workers, grocery store workers, and agricultural (food) processing workers. The website states that the intent of the classification is to "prioritize current workers who cannot maintain physical distance from others at their place of employment, who work in close contact with many people, especially indoors, and in places with poor ventilation"

People between the ages of 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, not Johnson & Johnson or Moderna, per pueblovaxnow.com

This is currently what registration will look like on your mobile phone over the internet browser.

Natalie Chuck A screenshot of online registration moving into Phase 1B.3 for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pueblo Mall's mass vaccination clinic, administered through the health department.

To sign up for a vaccine click here, or call (719) 583-4444 and press option 1.

_____

