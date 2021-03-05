Warmer and sunny this afternoon with a stunning weekend on the way!

Here's a map visualizing where snow fell and how much was reported so far! Really nice collection in Teller County and northern El Paso County pic.twitter.com/8SmLLQfIVF — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) March 5, 2021

Today’s Forecast:

What a wild day of weather from Thursday into early Friday morning!

We saw heavy snow from downtown Colorado Springs through Monument in the afternoon, but the heaviest stuff only really accumulated last night through Teller and northern El Paso County!

There will be slick and icy spots this morning where the heavier rain and snow fell last night, but most of us are waking up with dry skies and warm, damp pavement. We'll be a lot warmer this weekend with 60s and even a few 70s returning to the forecast on Saturday and especially Sunday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 55; Low: 29. Icy and snow on the north side of town as well as Highway 24 west to Teller and east into the plains, Hwy 94 to Schriever Air Force Base will also be an icy morning commute. We'll see the sunshine return with highs in the 50s later today.

PUEBLO: High: 60; Low: 25. A few damp roads but no ice to worry about for the morning commutes. The sun will return and we'll see a nice day with a high near 60 degrees.

CANON CITY: High: 59; Low: 33. Cloudy and chilly in the morning with sunshine and light winds in a warmer afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 46; Low: 25. Snowy and icy roads through the morning from heavy snow Thursday. We'll thaw the roads out with afternoon sunshine and highs in the 40s.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Slick, icy, snowy, and slushy morning commutes until the sun can come out to thaw the roads and push temperatures into the 40s this afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 50/60s; Low: 20s. Warm and dry all day with a light breeze and really warm temperatures along and south of the Highway 50 corridor.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Dry and windy at times with a few slick commutes west into the mountains this morning. We'll be dry and warm this afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. A little slick and icy in a few areas this morning from snow Thursday but sunny, dry, and windy through the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

We're looking great this weekend with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s through Sunday. Monday looks like the warmest day of next week with a chance for rain and snow next Thursday.

