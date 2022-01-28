5 things you need to know - Friday, January 28

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, January 28.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Icy roads in some parts of Colorado Springs

Some roads, particularly side streets and roads at higher elevations, around Colorado Springs are still icy and snowy after Thursday's snow. Warmer weather later today and this weekend should clear the roads, but be careful if you're driving this morning.

_____

III Armored Corps units at Fort Hood, Fort Carson in 'heightened state of readiness'

Members of Fort Carson's 4th Infantry Division are among the thousands of US troops on heightened alert because of the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

8,500 troops from ten military installations around the country are on alert and should be ready to deploy with at least 5 days notice.

Each of the units tapped for possible deployment would provide a variety of assistance including medical, aviation, logistics, communications, and combat support.

_____

Free masks are now available in Colorado Springs, here's where to find them around Southern Colorado

Today, libraries across El Paso County will have thousands of free KN95 and surgical grade masks.

They will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of five masks per person, while supplies last.

The Pikes Peak Library District is one of many public library systems participating in the state's free mask distribution.

_____

School Choice week ends tomorrow

We're at the end of School Choice Week, which is a week that gives parents the opportunity to choose the best K-12 option for their children, no matter the district they live in.

In a nutshell, school choice allows public education funds to follow students to the schools or services that best fit their need, whether that's to a public school, private school, charter school, or home school.

_____

Sunshine returns Friday with a warmer weekend ahead in Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

This morning is very cold, in the single digits and teens. This is making for icy conditions this morning on sidewalks and the road. This afternoon will be sunny and mild with snowmelt likely.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.