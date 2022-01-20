Where to find free masks near you in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The state of Colorado announced Tuesday a program to provide Colorado residents with free KN95 and surgical grade masks at public libraries and community sites around the state.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told News5 that since the announcement of the program, over 100 new sites have signed up for the program, and the Department will be expanding the list with more locations as they expand the program.

While the roll out is still ongoing, and some sites do not have masks, or ran out of their first shipment, the state did release a list of locations where Coloradans will be able to pick up masks. The locations around Southern Colorado are as follows.

Alamosa - The Alamosa Public Library

Buena Vista - The Buena Vista Public Library - Currently out of KN95 masks, but have a limited supply of surgical masks available.

Colorado Springs - Security Public Library, Currently out of KN95 masks but still have disposable paper masks.

Crestone - Baca Grande Library

Eads - Kiowa County Public Library District

Florence - John C Fremont Library District

Hugo - Hugo Public Library

La Jara - Conejos County Library District

La Veta - La Veta Regional Library District

Lamar - Lamar Public Library

Leadville - Lake County Public Library

Limon - Limon Memorial Public Library

Pueblo -

Starting Friday, Jan. 21, all @pueblolibrary locations will distribute KN95 and other surgical-grade masks.

Read the full press release here: https://t.co/Ye90JNJ09V pic.twitter.com/0EcQb1u9vJ — Pueblo Library (@pueblolibrary) January 19, 2022

Saguache - Saguache Library

Trinidad - Trinidad Carnegie Public Library

Walsenburg - Spanish Peaks Library District

