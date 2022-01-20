Where to find free masks near you in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The state of Colorado announced Tuesday a program to provide Colorado residents with free KN95 and surgical grade masks at public libraries and community sites around the state.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told News5 that since the announcement of the program, over 100 new sites have signed up for the program, and the Department will be expanding the list with more locations as they expand the program.
While the roll out is still ongoing, and some sites do not have masks, or ran out of their first shipment, the state did release a list of locations where Coloradans will be able to pick up masks. The locations around Southern Colorado are as follows.
Alamosa - The Alamosa Public Library
Buena Vista - The Buena Vista Public Library - Currently out of KN95 masks, but have a limited supply of surgical masks available.
Colorado Springs - Security Public Library, Currently out of KN95 masks but still have disposable paper masks.
Crestone - Baca Grande Library
Eads - Kiowa County Public Library District
Florence - John C Fremont Library District
Hugo - Hugo Public Library
La Jara - Conejos County Library District
La Veta - La Veta Regional Library District
Lamar - Lamar Public Library
Leadville - Lake County Public Library
Limon - Limon Memorial Public Library
Pueblo -
Starting Friday, Jan. 21, all @pueblolibrary locations will distribute KN95 and other surgical-grade masks.— Pueblo Library (@pueblolibrary) January 19, 2022
Read the full press release here: https://t.co/Ye90JNJ09V pic.twitter.com/0EcQb1u9vJ
Saguache - Saguache Library
Trinidad - Trinidad Carnegie Public Library
Walsenburg - Spanish Peaks Library District
