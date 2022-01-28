Sunshine returns Friday with a warmer weekend ahead in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This morning is very cold in the single digits and teens. This is making for icy conditions this morning on sidewalks and the road. This afternoon will be sunny and mild with snowmelt likely.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 45; Low: 19. Sunny today with near-average high temperatures which will allow the snow to melt.

PUEBLO: High: 49; Low: 16. From a frigid morning to a mild afternoon, temperatures will climb quickly under a sunny sky today.

CANON CITY: High: 46; Low: 23. Sunny and seasonable today with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 34; Low: 17. A breeze and sunshine today will help snowmelt with temperatures remaining chilly.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: teens. Low 40s today with sunshine which will melt some of yesterday's snow.

PLAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens. Mid 40s to low 50s with sunshine and light winds today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. Sunny with mid-40s and a light breeze.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s/40s; Low: single digits/teens. Highs in the 30s and 40s for mountain valleys, except the San Luis Valley which will be stuck in the 20s. It will be a sunny and mild day.

Extended Outlook:

The weekend ahead looks lovely with high temperatures rising to about 10 degrees above average. Expect 40s and 50s across the region.

