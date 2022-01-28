III Armored Corps units at Fort Hood, Fort Carson in 'heightened state of readiness'

FORT CARSON, CO — Elements from III Armored Corps, consisting of units assigned to Fort Carson, Colorado and Fort Hood, Texas are, "in a heightened state of readiness," according to Fort Hood's commanding general, Lt. Gen. Pat White.

According to an announcement, units have not received deployment orders but remain ready if notified.

"The Secretary of Defense has directed forces at home and abroad to be on high alert and prepare to deploy in a shortened timeframe," said the release. "In some cases, this means designated units and personnel would have five days after notification to be ready to load equipment or board military transport for movement into theater."

This comes as tension between Russian and Ukraine is ramping up, however the announcement did not specify this as the reason for the preparation.

Russia has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks, leading the United States and its NATO allies to rush to prepare for a possible war.

“While we as Soldiers are constantly preparing to defend our national interests, our families share in the burden of this service," said White. "To our III Armored Corps family members, I ask for your continued understanding and support while we continue to receive information and posture for potential operations. We are committed to keeping everyone informed as information becomes available."

"Units within III Armored Corps are currently not on orders but all units remain in high deployment alert and a prepare to deploy order status," said White.