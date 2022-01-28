National School Choice Week offers variety for parents and students

We are at the end of National School Choice Week. School choice means giving parents the opportunity to choose the best K-12 option for their children, despite what district they live in.

This special week started in 2011 and stresses the importance of parents sitting their children down and discussing the best options for their children’s learning.

Today, 113 schools, organizations, and individuals in southern Colorado are participating. From traditional brick-and-mortar public schools to private schools and virtual learning, there are several options for students to learn.

While it can seem overwhelming to have this many options, parents are encouraged to use their power to make the right choice for their specific child’s needs or circumstances.

“It’s an awesome week and an awesome ability to be able to now, sit down as a family, or even now as an individual and be able to make the right choice for that particular’s present circumstances,” said Kyle York, Colorado Springs Region, Goal High School Principal.

“And fortunately, we have school choice because parents, guardians of a youngster, a young student, we needed an option that didn’t exist in the traditional sense. And we needed an option that was going to fit work schedule, needs, and allowed my son to be successful in an environment that didn’t exist in the traditional sense,” said Paul Austin, Goal High School Assistant Principal.

National School Choice Week’s website allows parents to search through all of their options for schooling, per region. Anyone who would like to learn more about their school choice options in Colorado can visit this site.

