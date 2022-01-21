5 things you need to know - Friday, January 21

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, January 21.

_____

MLK Bypass in Colorado Springs reopens after shooting

Highway 24 re-opened this morning just before 5 A.M., following an investigation following a shooting Thursday night around 9:30 P.M.

This stretch of Highway 24 is also known as the MLK bypass. One person was sent to the hospital, and this morning police are searching for at least two suspects.

The investigation is ongoing, and News5 will have more information as it becomes available.

_____

King Soopers strike ends, union and company reach tentative agreement

The picket lines are being withdrawn today at King Soopers stores around Denver as UFCW Local 7 and the company reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

UFCW 7 says the contract is for 3 years, and will "ensure that workers are respected and protected in the workplace, and compensated with wages they deserve as essential workers." The contract will still need to be ratified by UFCW 7 members before it becomes official.

_____

Police respond to shooting near Bott Park

Colorado Springs Police are trying to figure out who shot a man at a park on the west side of the city.

The shooting happened at Bott Park around 1:30 P.M. yesterday, just south of Highway 24 and 26th street.

The man shot was taken to the hospital. There's no suspect description so far, and police are asking for anyone who may have security cameras that captured anything to pass that along to them.

_____

Ute Valley closes trailes for construction

Visitors at Ute Valley Park in Colorado springs are being asked to stay off newly closed trails. Construction is underway at the park, and city staff say they're about half way through the project.

Right now trails are closed near the Vindicator Trail Head. To make sure everything goes to plan, park leaders are asking people to use the new loop trailhead on the east and west ends of the lot.

_____

Snow arrives Friday afternoon in southern Colorado, lasting overnight

The day starts with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and comfortable temperatures. Then during the day a cold front and snow move south through the region, with snow tapering off my early Saturday morning.

_____

