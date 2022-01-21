Snow arrives Friday afternoon in southern Colorado, lasting overnight

Today’s Forecast:

The day starts with partly to mostly cloudy conditions and comfortable temperatures. Then during the day a cold front and snow move south through the region, with snow tapering off my early Saturday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from noon until 8 am Saturday for THE EASTERN SAWATCH RANGE OF WESTERN CHAFFEE COUNTY, SOUTH OF COTTONWOOD PASS, THE SANGRE DE CRISTO AND WET MOUNTAINS, THE WET MOUNTAIN VALLEY, CENTRAL AND WESTERN FREMONT COUNTY, AND HUERFANO COUNTY. Expect snow accumulations from 3 to 8 inches under this advisory.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 43; Low: 16. Chance of snow from noon-8 pm with accumulations of 1 inch or less.

PUEBLO: High: 45; Low: 20. Rain transitions to snow, with precipitation possible between 3 pm - 10 pm. Snow accumulations of 1 inch or less.

CANON CITY: High: 41; Low: 23. Rain transitions to snow, with precipitation possible between 11 am and 1 am. Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 35; Low: 10. Snow showers between 10 am to 10 pm. Snow accumulations of 3-4 inches.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: teens. Snow is possible from 11 am until 8 pm. Snow accumulations of 1-2 inches.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. A light mix of rain and snow is possible this evening with little to no accumulation. It will be a blustery afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Snow begins after 3 pm lasting until 5 am Saturday. Snow accumulations of 3-5 inches for Walsenburg and 1-3 for Trinidad.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens. Snow moves in this afternoon to the mountains, favoring the Sangre De Cristos, eastern Sawatch, Wet Mountains and Raton Pass. Cottonwood pass and Monarch pass will also see snow this evening. Snow accumulations of 3-8 inches under the advisory, with 1-4 for mountain valleys outside of the advisory.

Extended Outlook:

Conditions become sunny and cool Saturday afternoon. Temperatures rise back to the 40s and 50s for Sunday and Monday with sunshine. Monday evening our next front moves in bringing snow into Tuesday.

____

