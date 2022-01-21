King Soopers strike ends, union and company reach tentative agreement

COLORADO SPRINGS — The picket lines are being withdrawn today at King Soopers stores around Denver as UFCW Local 7 and the company reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

UFCW 7 says the contract is for 3 years, and will "ensure that workers are respected and protected in the workplace, and compensated with wages they deserve as essential workers." The contract will still need to be ratified by UFCW 7 members before it becomes official.

Ratification votes will begin Monday, January 24.

The strike lasted just over a week, and according to the union, over 8,000 workers at 78 stores took part in the strikes over alleged "unfair labor practices" from the company. The union says workers could return to work as soon as today.

The President of UFCW 7, Kim Cordova, said in a statement that "Now, our members can have the contracts they deserve and can be proud of." She also thanked "allies throughout Colorado and across the country," saying it "would not have been possible" without them.

The President of King Soopers and City Market, Joe Kelley, said in a statement that "We are pleased that this agreement allows us to put more money in our associates' paychecks and secures healthcare and pension plans," and that the company "look(s) forward to welcoming back our associates and customers."

