5 things you need to know for Monday, April 5

Colorado Springs Police officers involved in shooting

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department says 4 people were arrested this morning following an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of S. Chelton and Delta Drive. There's no word on what charges those arrested face at this time.

Additionally, two CSPD officers are now on paid administrative leave, per policy, following the shooting. There's no information on any injuries as a result of this shooting.

CSPD has multiple units at the scene around a 4-door SUV at the intersection, which has remained closed for the investigation since 3 a.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will manage the investigation into the shooting as under Colorado law they are the agency to investigate any shootings that involve officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Fire inside The Village at Woodmen apartment complex

Firefighters are cleaning up following a fire inside the Villages at Woodmen apartment complex at Woodmen Rd and Academy in Colorado Springs.

The fire inside the complex was first reported just before 5 a.m. Crews arriving on the scene found some flames outside the building before moving in. Further fire was found inside one of the units at the complex.

As of 5:45 a.m., the fire is reportedly out. Firefighters continue working to clean up their equipment while surveying damage in the units.

The extent of the damage is not known, however, we understand several people are now displaced by the fire.

Man avoids new trial, expected to take plea deal in 2017 killing of 2 Colorado Springs teens

Marco Garcia-Bravo has avoided a new trial and is expected to take a plea deal in the shooting deaths of two Colorado Springs teens in 2017.

He has a deal on the table with the El Paso-Teller DA's Office, pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer. The deal could be finalized Monday morning and then he will face sentencing. According to court documents, he could be given a 30-year sentence plus mandatory parole.

CLICK HERE to read through the full plea. Garcia-Bravo was set for a new trial after his first ended in a hung jury.

Deadline for ballots in Colorado Springs Municipal Election looms

Ballots have already arrived in mailboxes across Colorado Springs for the April 6th election. Six city council district seats are up for election, along with a ballot question.

City Council is made up of nine residents, six of which represent specific areas of the city. The remaining three are at-large members elected in a separate election. You can find out which district you live in by visiting the following link: Colorado Springs City Council- Find my District.

To learn about candidates in each race, visit our Election Watch Page.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The weather is going to get a little active this week but we won't really have much rain or snow to talk about. Today is going to be one of the warmer days of the year so far with highs in the 80s pretty widespread across the lower elevations, but part of that comes with the strong downsloping winds we'll see in the afternoon.

Gusts off the mountains could be in the 20 to 40 mph range in some areas. Red flag warnings are in effect through a few counties and valleys well into the evening hours today.

A cold front tonight will work to kick temperatures down into the 60s and 70s through Tuesday.

