Man avoids new trial, expected to take plea deal in 2017 killing of 2 Colorado Springs teens

COLORADO SPRINGS — Marco Garcia-Bravo has avoided a new trial and is expected to take a plea deal in the shooting deaths of two Colorado Springs teens in 2017.

He has a deal on the table with the El Paso-Teller DA's Office, pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer. The deal could be finalized Monday morning and then he will face sentencing. According to court documents, he could be given a 30-year sentence plus mandatory parole.

Garcia-Bravo was set for a new trial after his first ended in a hung jury.

The jury could not reach a verdict for two charges of murder in the first degree with intent and deliberation, two charges of murder in the first-degree felony murder - kidnapping, and child abuse resulting in death.

According to court documents, Cano-Partida and Greer were driven from a house party in Colorado Springs to Old Pueblo Road and shot execution-style in March of 2017. Their bodies were found alongside the side of the road. Investigators believe Cano-Partida was killed due to suspected involvement with another gang.

Law enforcement has arrested 10 people on a wide variety of charges as part of the investigation into the killings.

