Fire displaces several tenants at The Village at Woodmen apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS — Firefighters are cleaning up following a fire inside the Villages at Woodmen apartment complex at Woodmen Rd and Academy in Colorado Springs.

The fire inside the complex was first reported just before 5 a.m. Crews arriving on the scene found some flames outside the building before moving in.

Further fire was found inside one of the units at the complex. As of 5:45 a.m., the fire is reportedly out. Firefighters continue working to clean up their equipment while surveying damage in the units.

The extent of the damage is not known, however, we understand several people are now displaced by the fire. Fire crews have also called for multiple ambulances to check on people impacted by the fire.

Traffic impacts include westbound Union is closed at N. Academy Blvd.

